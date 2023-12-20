Navigating Stories
Bernhard Schlink auf die Frage,
ob er sich vor dem Tod fürchtet.
Nicht nur den Tod fürchtet er nicht, auch vor dem Sterben hat der Schriftsteller keine Angst.
Hat Bernhard Schlink ein bestimmtes Publikum im Kopf, wenn er schreibt?
Was wäre, wenn man wüsste, wie es nach dem eigenen Tod weitergeht?
Was würde der Autor machen, wenn er noch drei Monate zu leben hätte?
